Daily Update: Osprey population thriving on the East End, Mattituck girls basketball team clinches playoff spot

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Osprey population continue to thrive across the East End
Girls Basketball: Mattituck clinches playoff spot with victory over Greenport
Another delay in child pornography case as Damon Rallis’ hearing adjourned until March
Editorial: Two downtown movie palaces must be saved
Southold Blotter: Police respond to report of fight at quinceañera
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education approves new slate of courses for 2023-2024 school year
Boys Basketball: SWR drops key game, but playoff hopes still alive
Police Blotters: Grand larceny reported at Polo outlet, Juvenile arrested for burglary
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
History Center welcomes new archivist: Kaitlin Ketcham has deep Island roots
New National Honor Society members inducted
The beautiful game’ on Shelter Island: Students push to make soccer a school sport
Reel Point solution at least 10 years away
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at the Long Island Aquarium’s Butterfly Garden
What’s for sale on the North Fork: Cozy cottages in Southold
Seven ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
In Hampton Bays, Paola Patina’s Bon Amour is ready to play cupid
HarborFrost lights up Sag Harbor this Saturday
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the
National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 3 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 37.
