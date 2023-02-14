Daily Update: Rotary groups celebrating 75 years of service, Water authority introduces new conservation program

Colin Van Tuyl, a member of Greenport Rotary, stands near the site of the Greenport Express mini-railroad. The project is being funded by the Rotary. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After 75 years, Rotary clubs in Greenport and Southold continue to make the North Fork a better place

Water authority introduces new program to boost conservation

Column: On Valentine’s Day, love’s labor’s won

Boys Basketball: Mattituck and Greenport fall in first round of playoffs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Roanoke Elementary event takes students ‘around the world’ at multicultural event

Kings of the mat: Trio of Wildcat wrestlers earn spots in state championships

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Examining Black history on Shelter Island: Generations of one family in local records

Island boys wrap basketball season at home

NORTHFORKER

The Naked Farm brings fresh produce to the North Fork year-round on just one-tenth of an acre

North Fork Dream Home: Find a private oasis in this newly renovated Cutchogue ranch

SOUTHFORKER

6 great spots to catch winter sunsets in the Hamptons

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.

