Daily Update: ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT; Officials react to Riverhead’s ‘state of emergency’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT

Officials react to Riverhead’s ‘state of emergency’ response to potential migrant influx

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End’s homeless population faces daunting challenges

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Large house construction moratorium in place: No special permits to be accepted

Column: Public Libraries — A Precious Asset

NORTHFORKER

The List: Beach Essentials

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 As If “Courage,” $28

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain tonight with a low around 53 degrees.

