Daily Update: Spook-tacular Halloween plans underway in Greenport

Halloween Parade in Greenport

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 23, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Spook-tacular Halloween plans underway in Greenport

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Supervisor

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s Halloween Fest Moved to Oct. 28

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Riverhead Town Supervisor

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island volleyball team wins its division

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin Picking at Krupski Farms

SOUTHFORKER

Springs couple starts a whole new school of health

