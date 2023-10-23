Daily Update: Spook-tacular Halloween plans underway in Greenport
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 23, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Spook-tacular Halloween plans underway in Greenport
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Supervisor
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s Halloween Fest Moved to Oct. 28
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Riverhead Town Supervisor
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island volleyball team wins its division
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin Picking at Krupski Farms
SOUTHFORKER
Springs couple starts a whole new school of health
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
