Real Estate Transfers: January 11, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 10, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Jonathan & Larissa Stein to Bryan Gillison, 381 Deep Hole Road (600-100-2-20.005) (R) $805,000

• Constance Lassandro to L’Arche Long Islannd Inc, 128 East Meadow Road (600-61-3-6) (R) $790,000

• Joel Domow to Saul Tenecota & Jhamileth Guartatanga, 31 Old Stone Road (600-97-1-73) (R) $550,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Gregory Dietl & Justin Concannon to Julian & Bonnie Emanuel, 560 Little Neck Road (1000-97-7-26.004) (R) $1,810,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Susan DePaola to Eric & Eileen Daley, 12910 Main Road (1000-31-14-14) (R) $1,725,000

• John Jones Trust to Joseph & Donna Sledge, 100 East Lane (1000-31-15-11) (R) $770,00

GREENPORT (11944)

• David Lewis & Louise Cohen to Scott Gonzalez, 770 Knapp Place (1000-34-3-13) (R) $629,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Jonathan DiVita & Gina Giglio to Mark & Theresa Moran, 26 Herricks Lane (600-48-2-6) (R) $645,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Patricia Westhall Trust to Ryan DiGregorio, 2915 Delmar Drive (1000-125-4-9) (R) $582,500

• 27 Bay Ave LLC to Davecollco LLC, 7185A Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-12.001) (R) $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Paul Kelly to Katherine Pidgeon, 3945 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-30) (R) $3,200,000

• JTC Realty Holdings Corp to OSA Industrial LLC, 11170 Old Sound Avenue (1000-142-1-19) (C) $1,075,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BEH Properties Inc to 212 West Main LLC, 212 West Main Street (600-128-3-33) (C) $926,500

• Kyla & Alexis Tulio to Natallia Shashko, 13 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-13) (R) $658,000

• Rocco & Camille Ida to Viktoria Kroshyna & James Shepard, 165 Northern Parkway (600-107-2-13) (R) $650,000

• Munzel Family LLC to 231 Hamilton Avenue LLC, 231 Hamilton Avenue (600-124-2-59.005) (R) $590,000

• George & Alexandra Rakowsky to Christopher & Katherine Martocci, 1402 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-84) (R) $570,000

• Schuyler & Lorraine VanKurin to Luis Ochoa, 54 Fairway Avenue (600-111-2-11) (R) $560,000

• Estate of Shirley Womack to Pablo Amaya, 42 Booker Drive (600-84-3-13) (R) $560,000

• Munzel Family LLC to 237 Hamilton Avenue LLC, 237 Hamilton Avenue (600-124-2-59.004) (R) $425,000

• Wieslaw & Darlene Dobrzynski to Juan Nano, 519 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-37) (R) $396,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• First Southold Co to Second Southold Co, 54655 Route 25 (1000-61-5-2) (C) $1,500,000

• Catwork LLC to Matthew & Eileen Vitucci, 620 Rogers Road (1000-66-2-35) (R) $1,360,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gaynell Stone to Grace Beauchamp, 2332 North Wading River Road (600-36-2-25.002) (R) $560,000

• Patrick Miceli to Malgorzata & Slawomir Kupiszewski, 47 Hill Street East (600-33-5-6) (R) $500,000

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Brian & Donann Anderson (Defendants) to US Bank, 16 Park Street (600-33-6-37) (R) $415,000

• Tammie Jackson to Timothy Buhrmeister & Hailey Smith, 11 3rd Street (600-33-4-40.001) (R) $415,000

• Aronne Family Trust to Daniel & Marie Riley, 94 Cedar Road (600-27-3-45) (R) $315,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)