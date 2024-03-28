Daily Update: Long standing town police dispatcher promoted

The Southold Town Board promoted Tammy Paladino to Public Safety Dispatcher II, a supervisor role for the Southold Police Department (Credit: Nicholas Grasso).

Here are the headlines for March 28, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Long standing town police dispatcher promoted

Senior Services celebrates 50 years, 2 million meals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Youth Court is in session and run by teens

Blue Waves boys lacrosse squad off to strong start

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The American Revolution at sea: Shelter Island letter surfaces recounting battles

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Modern amenities make this cozy country cottage a find

SOUTHFORKER

Grab your Easter basket! These fab 5 spots have holiday take-out

