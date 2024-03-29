Daily Update: Southold extends BESS moratorium

BESS Task Force member Michael Macco expressing support for extending the BESS moratorium at Town Hall Tuesday (Nicholas Grasso photo.)

Here are the headlines for March 29, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold extends BESS moratorium

Car crashes into Greenport Drugs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead gets $1.5M water grant

Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School baseball team wins first two games of the season

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Jayne Nicoletti, Nicolette’s for the Home

SOUTHFORKER

This weekend: fun for the kids, plus free music, an interactive artist exhibition and a salute to Capt. Kirk

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

