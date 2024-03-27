Daily Update

Daily Update: Southold family raises money for dad after emergency open heart surgery

By The Suffolk Times

Lenny Daddona, right, underwent an emergency quadruple bypass surgery, and is on the long road to recovery. With that, the Southold landscaper will be out of work for a while. Photo courtesy GoFundMe.

Here are the headlines for March 27, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold family raises money for dad after emergency open heart surgery

Photos: 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

PBMC speech pathologist reflects on medical mission to Ukraine

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 26, 2024

NORTHFORKER

A comfort food fantasia: NoFo Pot Pies Country Market opens in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

7 East End beers perfect for spring, according to pros who brew and serve them

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content