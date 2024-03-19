Daily Update: Southold’s Senior Services celebrates golden anniversary

Jacqueline Martinez, director of the Southold Senior Services Center, at a St. Patrick’s Day lunch. (Steve Wick) photo)

Here are the headlines for March 19, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s Senior Services celebrates golden anniversary

Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park returns on March 23

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves’ Deanna North pitches positive mental health to student athletes

Volunteers wanted for Earth Day litter cleanups

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Emergency pauses Shelter Island pickleball

NORTHFORKER

Bound for Glory: Starting a collection at your local bookstore

SOUTHFORKER

It’s not delivery, it’s Terry Pizza

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

