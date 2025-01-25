Blotter: Police called to neighborly dispute

On Jan. 13, police were called to mitigate a dispute between neighbors on Grand Avenue in Mattituck. The female neighbor told a responding officer that her male neighbor “has an [LED] light that shines directly at her when she is in her driveway” and that he was possibly remotely controlling this light “so as to annoy her,” according to a report. As an officer interviewed the woman, the neighbor approached — highly agitated and yelling, according to police — and said that the light is motion-activated to shine when a car or person enters his driveway. The woman pointed out a tree-mounted camera in her neighbor’s yard, to which he “yelled, ‘I can have cameras all over my property if I want,’” according to the report. The officer left to answer a rescue call. He later returned and advised the man to reposition his motion-sensor light to avoid further conflict and “urged [him] to end a seemingly never-ending vendetta against his neighbor.”

On Jan. 13, Raymer Choy Milian, 33, of Laurel was arrested on alleged narcotics charges, according to police. Around 2 a.m., an officer on routine patrol noticed a man slumped over in his car in the Mattituck Plaza parking lot. The officer observed “what appeared to be a Glock pistol,” which turned out to be a BB gun, on the floor in the front seat, police said. Upon further observation, the officer saw “glassine envelopes inside the vehicle with what appeared to be an off-white powdery substance … inside the glassine envelopes,” according to authorities. Mr. Raymer was arrested and later released on a desk appearance ticket.

Near midnight on Jan. 13, a member of a Roman Catholic church on Main Road in Southold contacted police to report that, for the second time, a “fraudulent clothing drop box” had been placed on church property without church officials’ permission. The woman told authorities that about three months ago, a mysterious clothing drop box had been left on church grounds and was later removed. A responding officer said there was no contact information on the box, or any indication to whom it belongs, and advised the church official to put up security cameras. She said the church would have the box removed, according to police.

On Jan. 14, a Glen Head woman contacted police, saying that a Middle Road medical practice had been “hostile to her” when she arrived with her child 20 minutes late for an appointment and was told they couldn’t be seen that day due to scheduling issues. Medical office employees said the woman had been “disruptive towards [the] practice.” The patient’s mother said they would seek treatment elsewhere.

On Jan. 16, a local real estate agent reported to police that a window had been broken at the Third Street home of a Greenport client, and said “items within the residence indicate squatters were present.” Detectives were notified and patrol checks were made during overnight hours.

On Jan. 18, police were called to the Cross Sound Ferry in Orient in response to a complaint that a Medford, N.Y., woman had traveled on the ferry to Connecticut and then disputed the charges to her credit card on three separate occasions. Ferry officials told police the woman had traveled on the ferry about 12 times since last fall, and used several different credit cards to pay. Police identified the woman, who “stated she had fraudulent activity on her card and disputed every charge, not realizing that non-fraudulent activity would be included.” Ferry officials said they were out several hundred dollars as a result of the incidents, and that the woman could not travel on the ferry again until repaying what she owes.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.