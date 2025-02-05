High school sports roundup: North Fork bowlers rolling into county championships

Sophomore Aaron Davis, with his coach, Alex Sinclair, didn’t take up bowling until last year but has since emerged as one of the Settlers top starters. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

BOWLING

Feb. 4: Southold/Greenport qualifies for county championship

For the first time in years, the Southold/Greenport bowling team has qualified for the Suffolk County small school championships. The Settlers booked their spot in the competition by earning the fourth and final berth at the county Wild Card tournament at AMF Babylon Lanes on Tuesday.

Four Southold bowlers rolled their season’s best games in their respective series. Junior John Harvey had a 245 in his 663 series, junior Evan Czartosieski a 247 in a 640 series, freshman Leone Bartolani 247 in a 637 series and sophomore Asen Roussan a 215 in a 512 series. Sophomore Aaron Davis recorded a 518 series and freshman Jefferson Garcia had 404.

“It was an amazing day!” coach Alex Sinclair said.

The Settlers will compete with Suffolk’s best at Bowlero Sayville on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. The three other wildcard qualifiers were Walt Whitman, Smithtown and Half Hollow Hills.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 4: Bayport-Blue Point 90, Mattituck 56

Senior Owen Searl paced the Tuckers (7-9, 5-6) with 20 points at the Phantoms (15-4, 9-2) in the League VII game. Antonio Sparacio added 17 points. Bayport-Blue Point took a 44-20 halftime lead.

Mattituck could not hold onto a three-point lead as it was outscored in the fourth quarter, 20-13, en route to a 69-65 home loss to Center Moriches (10-9, 7-4) on Friday, Jan. 31. Searl recorded a team-high 20 points, leading four players in double figures. Andrew McKenzie contributed 13 points, Oakley Carr-Smith added 12 and Justin Fox 10.

The Tuckers host Port Jefferson in their regular season finale on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 3: Greenport 71, St. Pius V 58

Senior guard Kal-El Marine (18 points) scored eight points in a 47-second span in the fourth quarter for the host Porters (16-2, 14-2), who won their sixth consecutive League VII game, downing the Crusaders (2-17, 2-15). Seniors Taiquan Brumsey and Nelson Shedrick tallied 19 and 17 points, respectively.

After Wednesday’s home game against Bridgehampton, Greenport will finish the regular season at Ross on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Then they will need to wait until March 2 for the Class C final at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue.

Feb. 3 Southold 66, Shelter Island 52

Sophomore forward Kyan Olsen scored 16 points to lead the Settlers to a 66-52 victory over Shelter Island. Junior forward Travis Sepenoski contributed 14 points and senior guard Jacob Steinfeld collected eight points for the Settlers, who secured a 16-8 first-quarter lead.

On Jan. 31, the Settlers avenged a recent defeat to Ross, registering a 63-52 win over the Crusaders. Sepenoski led the way with 18 points, Olsen added 16 points and sophomore Nico Califano scored 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 1 Center Moriches 43, Mattituck 35

Senior guard Rhianna Lutz scored 13 points as the Tuckers (10-8, 9-7) dropped a 43-35 decision at Center Moriches (10-9, 9-6) in a Suffolk League VII encounter. Junior guard Claire McKenzie added 10 points for Mattituck, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Mattituck visits Port Jefferson in its final game of the regular season on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 Greenport/Southold 32, Smithtown Christian 30

Junior guard Francesca Santacroce scored 20 points for the Porters (6-11, 6-9) at the Knights (11-5, 10-4). Greenport held Smithtown to three points in the second quarter and six in the third.

The Porters were outscored by the Mariners (3-13, 3-10) in the fourth quarter, 14-4, en route to a 46-37 home loss on Saturday, Feb. 1. Freshman Abbi Bednoski and sophomore Emily Manwaring paced Greenport with 11 points apiece in the League VII game. Santacroce added seven points.

Greenport could never recover from a 25-6 halftime deficit as it suffered a 46-24 defeat to first-place Babylon (16-2, 12-2). Madison Smith and Bednoski scored a team-high six points for the Porters.

The Porters host Pierson/Bridgehampton in their final regular season game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK

Southold/Greenport sophomore Ryan Duffy finished ninth Saturday, Feb. 1, in the 3200-meter run in 10 minutes, 51.49 seconds at the Suffolk County small school boys track and field championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. Senior Arin McGilvray was 19th in the 600 meters in 1:37.08.

Junior Anthony Soto and sophomore Marlowe Collamore were the top finishers for Mattituck as both athletes took 16th place in their respective competitions. Soto ran the 55-meter hurdles in 9.50, while Collamore was clocked in 5:17.91 in the 1600. Sophomore Logan Carr was four spots behind in 5:27.49.