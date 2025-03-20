Community Calendar of Events: March 20, 2025

Sunday, March 23, noon-2 p.m.: ‘Return of the Osprey’ with Mattituck Park District and Turtleback Farm, Breakwater Beach Park, 579-5003 Luthers Road, Mattituck. Beach cleanup, osprey nesting platform installation, endangered shorebird fencing installation. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org. (Courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, March 22, noon-2 p.m.: Cabin Fever Potluck Lunch at East Marion firehouse, 9245 Main Road. Bring a dish to share with 6-8 people and enjoy what your neighbors bring. East Marion Community Association will provide coffee, tea and water. Free. All East Marion residents welcome.

Saturday, March 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Chili Cook-Off at the Unitarian Universalists of Southold’s Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Compete or stop by for a taste of the heat. Chili, cornbread, soft drinks, cookies. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, children ages 4-10. eventbrite.com.

Sunday, March 23, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Pancake Breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church cafeteria, 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, rolls, coffee, tea and juice. All you can eat. Tickets: $15, adults; $6, children. 631-727-2924.

Tuesday, April 1, 5 p.m.: Ozian Workshop at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Showing of “The Wizard of Oz,” cookie decoration and Munchkinland prop creation for NFCT’s production of the play. Kids of all ages welcome. Free.

Fundraisers

Saturday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.: Andrew’s Top Run, 962 Burman Blvd., Calverton. Refreshments and challenge coins for all. Run for scholarships and Scouterships. Tickets: $30, 5K; $15, Kids Fun Run. Register: runsignup.com.

Lectures

Sunday, March 23, 2-3 p.m.: ‘Historic Buildings of Cutchogue and New Suffolk’ by Mark MacNish, in the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library Community Room. Explore stories of the past embedded in the North Fork’s buildings. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Thursday, March 27, 1 p.m.: ‘The History of the Fire Island Lighthouse’ with docent Angela Reich, at the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Sunday, March 30, 2-4 p.m.: ‘Carrie’s Letters’ by Debby Warner Anderson, in the Hudson-Sydlowski House at Hallockville Museum Farm. Hear the story of Anderson’s great-grandmother and her life as a Baiting Hollow farm wife and mother. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, March 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Wednesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.: Civic meeting, ‘Challenges Facing Our Local Small Businesses,’ hosted by Southold Peconic Civic Association, at Peconic Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane. Forum featuring local business owners. Free. Information: spcivic.org.

Music

Saturday, March 22, 1-3 p.m.: Blues concert live performance by Bernice Brooks and Friends at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the “Trilogy of Jazz” exhibit. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.: Women in Jazz All-Star Band performance at the Jamesport Meeting House. Celebrate Women’s History Month with a night of jazz spotlighting the talent and artistry of female musicians. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Saturday, March 22, 10-11 a.m.: Wildlife Rehabilitation Training at Roy Latham Nature Center, 65275 County Road 48, Greenport. How to safely rescue and transport injured wildlife. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Sunday, March 23, noon-2 p.m.: ‘Return of the Osprey’ with Mattituck Park District and Turtleback Farm, Breakwater Beach Park, 579-5003 Luthers Road, Mattituck. Beach cleanup, osprey nesting platform installation, endangered shorebird fencing installation. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, March 14-30: The play-within-a-play Michael Frayn comedy “Noises Off” at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $30: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Through March: “Industry of the North Fork” by The Light Painters Photography Club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. Features the industries that shape our community — farming, viticulture, fishing, aquaculture, tourism and more. Free.

Through April 1: “Shared Visions,” at Love Lan Kitchen, Mattituck. An eclectic collection by local artists Fran Liburt, Trisha DeBlasio, Lee Harned, Robin Ziemacki, Penny McCallion and Imelda Corcoran Farrell that displays the beauty and light of the North Fork.

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Highlights the lives and impacts of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

