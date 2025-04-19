Blotter: Man harasses two young girls at Handy Pantry

Southold Town police responded to numerous accidents April 7-14, involving drivers who collided with utility poles, parked cars and each other, as well as a car fire and several complaints about parked cars blocking driveways. In addition, the following are among the incidents reported:

A Mattituck man called police to report an April 13 incident involving two juvenile girls, aged 10 and 11, at the Handy Pantry in Mattituck. Interviews with the girls, parents and a witness, revealed that the girls had biked to the location for snacks and upon leaving the store were approached by man who grabbed one of them by the shoulder, then similarly grabbed the other and forcibly kissed her on the cheek, causing them to get “freaked out” and ride away. A 69-year-old Mattituck woman sitting in her car in the parking lot witnessed the incident and approached the girls as the man reached them to ask if they were okay, at which point the man went into the store. Inside the store, the witness overheard an employee refer to the man by name. The witness described him as having curly hair and a dark complexion and wearing a purple jacket. A store employee confirmed the man’s identity and provided police with security footage showing a person matching the witness’ description. The man, identified as 39-year-old Noe Pacheco, address unknown, was subsequently arrested and transported to police headquarters.

A resident of Fifth Street in Greenport, 69, reported to police that another man at the residence was throwing things and causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, the man was asleep on the floor. Once awake, he claimed the resident had taken away his medication and requested to be transported to the hospital. Police escorted him there with no further incident.

An East Marion woman, 67, reported damage to her mailbox, which appeared to have been ripped from its post overnight. She told police she suspected her ex-daughter-in-law caused the damage, also stating the daughter-in-law and her own daughter had “been having ongoing issues” with police involvement. Video surveillance at the residence did not cover the mailbox and police said they would check with neighbors for possible footage.

Police responded April 8 after a 911 hang-up with a person screaming in the background. The phone was traced to a Mattituck teen who said he had been forced to exit another teen’s car on Shipyard Lane in East Marion. A canvass located the vehicle and driver Brendan Canberg of Laurel, 18, at that roadway’s dead end. During an interview, police noted that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and, according to the report “was highly uncooperative and highly abusive” to the female officer. He was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters, where his behavior continued and he was found to be in possession of a fraudulent Connecticut driver’s license, according to the report.

A 57-year-old Southold resident called police April 8 to document that he had not received payment of $200,000 on the sale of a boat. A broker from Florida had reportedly sold the vessel and the buyer had transferred full payment to the broker’s escrow account by Feb. 12, 2025, which was then transferred to another of the broker’s accounts but was never paid to the seller. Detectives are investigating.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.