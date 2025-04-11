Offense clicking for Tuckers boys lacrosse

Mattituck’s Trevor Fitzgerald and Port Jefferson’s Patrick Johnston vie for the ball after facing off. (Photo credit: Michael Lewis)

After playing three close games to start the season, the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse team finally got an opportunity to breathe a little easier last Friday. The Tuckers flexed their scoring muscle and recorded a 14-3 victory at Port Jefferson in Suffolk County Division II action.

The team opened the season with a 5-2 win at Riverhead, a 7-6 overtime triumph at Bellport, and 12-11 loss at Elwood-John Glenn, which was decided in the waning minutes.

Head coach Jeff Hauser credited his team’s finish against Glenn as to a key to Friday’s win. Mattituck rallied from a 10-5 deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the hosts 6-1 to equalize before surrendering the winning goal.

“It kind of clicked with the boys that when we play together, when we play our brand of lacrosse, we can play against anybody,” he said. “That was the tone we set in practice and the tone we set today.”

A scramble of players vying for the ball. (Photo credit: Michael Lewis)

Mattituck head coach Jeff Hauser giving instructions to his players. (Photo credit: Michael Lewis)

Luke Weir battling Port Jefferson players for the ball. (Photo credit: Michael Lewis)

A pair of seniors, midfielder Justin Fox and attacker Shane Psaltis, who contributed four goals and three assists apiece, shared their take.

“It only shows what we’re capable of for the rest of the year,” Psaltis said. “We really showed that we could play as a team.”

Fox added that there was more to work. “Even though we won by a lot, it’s still really good to be out here,” he said. “Any game is really helpful. We still can improve from this. It shows our weaknesses that we can work on in practice.”

Rafa Finnerty and Rocco Horton tallied two goals apiece and Henry Blair and Tate Foster each contributed one.

One of the keys to the Tuckers’ success was their ability to whip the ball around while trying to find the open shot with the new 60-second shot clock in effect this season.

“That’s lacrosse,” Psaltis said. “It’s getting the perfect shot. It’s not about who’s the best shooter. It’s about how you can get the shot. You move the ball around. [Defenders are] getting tired, so it’s a lot easier to get the looks you want.”

Which the Tuckers attackers did to near perfection, giving their backfield teammates a bit of a breather.

“We have limited numbers, compared to other teams with bigger rosters,” said Fox, who has four hat-tricks already this season. “Our midfielders, defense and goalie get a break. “

Mattituck (3-1) scored early and often. Fox tallied one minute into the match. After losing the ball and then recovering it, Psaltis beat goaltender Owen Whiffen, doubling the lead at 2:47. He added his second at 4:18 before Horton and Fox closed out the quarter for a 5-0 advantage.

It was more of the same in the second period as the visitors rattled off five successive scores — two each by Fox and Psaltis and one by Tate — before Carmen Verruto broke goalie Andrew McKenzie’s shutout bid at 8:37. Blair scored from close range with 19 seconds remaining for an 11-1 halftime advantage.

Midfielder Trevor Fitzgerald won two-thirds of his faceoffs (12-of-18), giving the Tuckers possession and momentum.

“Faceoffs have been a struggle in recent years,” Hauser said. “It’s nice to have Trevor and Nate [Steinfeld]. They’re our double-edged sword. We just feed the hot hand. They build off each other nicely.”

When the Royals (0-3, 0-2) tried to make a run, defenders Dylan Cifarelli, James Zappula and Ryan Luhrs, plus long-stick midfielder Luke Weir, forced turnovers and limited scoring opportunities.

“They’ve played incredible this season,” Hauser said. “It starts with our goalie, Andrew McKenzie. He’s the backbone of our defense.”

The Tuckers enjoying a 14-2 lead entering the final quarter, allowing Hauser to give reserves playing time. Alex Warren replaced McKenzie in goal.

“I have confidence in all the guys on the bench,” Hauser said. “They may not get in bigger games, but I think we owe it to them for all they do in practice. They deserve to be out there just as much as everybody else.”

Four games don’t make a season, and the more competitive opponents await. But early success can go a long way.

“It really builds confidence for the boys, especially going into a tough schedule,” Hauser said. “Having a 3-1 start, getting our offense clicking, we’ve scored more goals in every game. When they come to practice, they’re focused and ready to go.”

Psaltis hoped that the team doesn’t get complacent.

“It could hurt the team if we get too confident,” he said. “Coach Hauser keeps saying, ‘Don’t let that get in front of us. Keep playing like every game is going be a close one.’”