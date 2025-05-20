New dog park in Laurel is open for business

The rain held off for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon at the new dog park at Aldrich Lane in Laurel. (Credit: Brooke Buczek)

The Mattituck Park District held a grand opening for its new dog park at Aldrich Fields last weekend. The new park features two fenced-in areas with some recreational equipment (tennis balls, ramps and jumps), a waste station with bags to pick up pets’ business and keep the dog park clean, and an elevated food pantry where pet treats and food can be donated for those in need.

The North Fork Animal Welfare League joined in the day’s festivities, hosting a donation drive and a pet adoption event. Just before the rain hit, the red ribbon over the fenced-in part was snipped, allowing dog moms and dads and their pets to get a brief feel for the space. All those who showed up were in good spirits even after the heavens opened up, having crowded beneath a few tents set up for the event.