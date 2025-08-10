Editorial: Getting involved

An engineer surveying the coast to the east of the inlet Thursday morning. (Credit: Carrie Miller)

A recent report by a Suffolk County task force on “coastal resilience” warned, yet again, that our precious land resources are in danger from rising tides. It estimated that sea levels in Southold could rise three feet by 2100, endangering 2,200 roads, beaches and other land owned by the county.

It’s tempting to put news like that on a kind of perpetual to-do list. What can one person do about climate change, which is the reason the water levels are going up so dramatically. And anyway, 75 years is a long way off.

But consider this: An increase of only a few inches per year will have a huge effect on all our coastal lands, especially if storm seasons continue to grow increasingly severe. Already, insurance rates are rising for houses near the water, docks and bulkheads are being hurriedly reinforced and the county is spending $2 million just to start planning for how to resist rising tides.

It doesn’t help matters that the Trump administration has doubled down on oil production at the expense of clean energy initiatives — “Drill, baby, drill!” is the cheer from the Rose Garden. Long Island’s own Lee Zeldin, who somehow got appointed head of the Environmental Protection Agency, took steps a week ago to scrap the premise that oil-caused climate change isn’t great for human health.

So, what to do? Fortunately, the East End has several organizations that are knowledgeable about how greenhouse gas emissions impact climate change. Even if you’re among those who think there’s little connection between the two, there are voices out there worth listening to.

One is the Peconic Land Trust, started 40 years ago by a small group of local residents. Its goal was — and is — to watch out for our natural resources, especially the 14,000 acres now under its protection. Recent projects include restoring shore properties to protect them from storms, such as Reel Point on Shelter Island.

The Nature Conservancy, Group for the East End and other local conservationists also advocate small plans with potentially large impacts. Planting sea grass, removing debris from beaches, protecting wildlife — all of these efforts can help strengthen the coastlands against the higher tides and surges from storms. Likewise anything that reduces our dependence on fossil fuels — solar power, for instance.

Even the most optimistic environmentalists won’t argue that such measures will eliminate the risks of high water. Prudent planning must include measures the county is likely to consider, such as better drainage systems, elevating utilities like power plants and rebuilding coastal barriers.

For now, we can all add one more item to that climate to-do list: Support the planners and join the neighbors who are working to reduce the danger from the water that surrounds us. As scientist Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”