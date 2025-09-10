Sports Roundup: Tuckers boys soccer squad triumph 6-0 over Riverhead Charter

Mattituck’s Andy Mancia avoids the King Park defender during a summer league game. (Credit: George Faella)

Boys Soccer

Sept. 9: Mattituck 5, Riverhead Charter 0

The Tuckers (2-0-1, 2-0-0) continued their unbeaten start with their second consecutive clean sheet as goalkeeper Cris Cuellar made two saves in the Suffolk County League IV match against Riverhead Charter School (0-2-0). Corey Dickerson led the way with two goals and one assist. Anthony Soto (assist), Jackson Case and Peter Ortiz added scores. Charlie Carter assisted on two goals.

Mattituck struck five times in the opening half of its 7-0 victory over Greenport (0-3, 0-2) on Sept. 5. Franklyn Secaida paced the Tuckers with two goals while Soto contributed a goal and three assists. Andy Mancia (one assist), Jose Chapeton, Kurt Westermann and Kyle Petrowski also found the net. Cuellar scored a rare goalkeeper goal off a free kick. Liam Springer, Sam Lopez-Javier and Dickerson also set up goals.

The team has conceded only one goal in three games, and that was in a 1-1 non-league contest against Half Hollow Hill West on Sept. 2.

Sept. 9: Port Jefferson 6, Greenport 0

Porters goalie Jesus Rios made nine saves in the League IV loss to the Royals (2-1, 2-1). Tomas Qepuri scored five goals as the Royals connected for five goals in the second half. Leonardo Panasci added a goal. Max Gordon assisted on three goals for Port Jefferson. Kevin Johnston and Ezechiel Maginier also set up scores. Keeper Samuel Matvya finished with five saves for the winners.

It has been a rough start for Greenport (0-3, 0-2), which has been outscored, 20-0, in its opening three games.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 8: Sayville 6, MSG 1

MSG (2-1-0, 0-1) suffered its first defeat of the campaign as the Golden Flash (1-0-0, 1-1-1) scored all their goals in the first half. Devin Stanton scored MSG’s lone goal in the second half. Goalie Emily Manwaring produced 13 saves for hosts in the Division III matchup. Samantha Costa tallied twice. Makayla Farinhas and Maiya Troll each finished with a goal and two assists. Morgan Farrell and Kyla Kaster also scored.

On Sept. 4, Page Kellershon and Stanton each registered hat-trick and one assist in an 8-1 home triumph over Riverhead (1-2, 0-1). Charlotte Reininger and Madison Smith also had goals, while Reese McKenna and Ida Reiniger assisted on scores as Blue Waves keeper Sky Hervan made 10 saves in the non-league affair.

Field Hockey

Sept. 8: East Hampton 5, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0

Goaltender Alison Erwin continued her stellar start for the Porters (0-3, 0-3), finishing with 16 saves in the Division II home loss to the Bonackers (1-2, 1-2). Isabel Briand, Katherine Grande, Haile Welsch, Cassandra Ceva and Carli Stuckart found the net for the visitors.

Bayport-Blue Point (3-0-0) buried four goals in the opening quarter en route to a 6-0 division win over Greenport on Sept. 4. Shannon Carney collected two goals and Natalie Bosse, Camryn Bruckner, Lily LiPuma and Jill Young added one apiece. Erwin made five saves.

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 9: Babylon 18, Mattituck 39

Marlowe Collamore ran a team-best 15 minutes and 44 seconds for the Tuckers over the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park in their League VIII opener. Noah Norinder paced the Panthers at 14:42.

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 8: Greenport/Southold 3, Ross 0

The Bednoskis stood out for the Porters (1-0, 1-0) in their road victory over the Ravens (0-1, 0-1) — 25-11, 25-21, 25-22. Abbi Bednoski led the way with seven kills while Lauryn Bednoski finished with one kill and nine assists.

Sept. 5: Shoreham-Wading River 3, Mattituck 0

The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) swept all three games, 25-9, 25-19, 25, in a non-league match at Mattituck (0-1, 0-0). Maria Lazaris finished with eight kills and one ace for the visiting side.

Schedule

Sept. 11

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Shelter Island, Island’s End Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys golf vs. Hampton Bays, North Fork Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Southampton, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Center Moriches, 3:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer vs. Miller Place, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Westhampton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey vs. Smithtown West, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15

Mattituck boys soccer vs. Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer at Babylon, 5 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball at Center Moriches, 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 16

Mattituck boys golf at Eastport/South Manor (Pine Hills Golf Course), 3:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Riverhead (Island’s End Golf Course), 3:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer at King Park, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Ross, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at East Hampton, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls cross country at Shelter Island (Sunken Meadow State Park), 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys and girls cross country vs. Center Moriches (Indian Island County Park), 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls field hockey vs. Miller Place, 5 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Shelter Island, 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 17