Tee off at History in the Making Golf Tourney

North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue. (Courtesy photo)

The Southold Historical Museum will host its second annual History in the Making Golf Tournament Monday, Oct. 6 at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue.

Tee off for the 18-hole event begins at 10 a.m.

The renowned golf club is something museum executive director Darren St. George feels avid golfers will want to experience.

Individual packages for golf and dinner cost $350. Group packages are also available for four people at a cost of $1,400. The costs cover green fees, a cart, locker, use of the driving range, refreshments, a gift bag, contests and prizes.

If hitting the green isn’t your speed, dinner and drinks-only packages are available for $100 per person. Dinner and cocktails will be served from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the club.

Events like the golf tournament help gather the community to celebrate Southold’s history — something made special by the neighbors who make up the locale, Mr. St. George believes.

“It’s the people who live here today; it’s the people who’ve lived here years ago,” he said of Southold’s history. “It’s that legacy that we are preserving as well as perpetuating, and there’s no better time to celebrate than today.”

There’s a limited amount of foursome packages left to purchase, but Mr. St. George said more dinner packages are available for community members interested in supporting the museum.

“The people that are involved are the movers and shakers of Southold, we really are proud of our members and participants,” Mr. St. George said. “So if you haven’t joined us yet, this is your opportunity to.”

Proceeds raised by the tournament will help the museum continue its mission to preserve and share Southold’s rich history. Local businesses and individuals can show their support through a variety of sponsorship opportunities to gain visibility while contributing to the cause.

For details about event registration and sponsorship opportunities, call 631-765-5500, email [email protected] or visit southoldhistorical.org/2025golfsponsorship.