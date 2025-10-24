Residents were greeted with a “Welcome Home” sign in San Simeon’s front lobby (Ana Borruto photo).

San Simeon by the Sound is officially back up and running after a smoke incident forced the Greenport nursing home into a full evacuation during a nor’easter in the early hours of Oct. 13.

This homecoming comes nearly two weeks after Suffolk County fire marshals and the state Department of Health shuttered the 120-bed nursing home for multiple violations, including a malfunctioning fire suppression system and fire alarms.

A colorful “Welcome Home” sign was hanging from the reception desk in the facility’s front lobby to greet returning residents during a visit by The Suffolk Times on Thursday. Administrators were at work in their offices and other staff members also came back.

Chaim Kushner, San Simeon administrator, confirmed Friday that evacuated residents are back in the building.

“While this was an unprecedented challenge in our facility’s history, the way our staff, residents, first responders, and community came together was nothing short of extraordinary,” Mr. Kushner said in an email to The Suffolk Times. “Though the events of Oct. 13 tested us, they also revealed our strength, resilience and unity. San Simeon has always been more than a building — it is a family. And in this moment, that family extended far beyond our walls.”

The Southold Town Police Department, state health department and Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services confirmed that San Simeon was given the green light to resume operations this week.