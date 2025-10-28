The North Fork Guide guide to early voting for the 2025 local elections

With Election Day around the corner and early voting now open across Suffolk County, North Fork voters can cast their ballots before Nov. 4 at either the Southold Recreation Center or Riverhead Town Hall.

The voting booths are located in the rear of the Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic and on the lower level of Riverhead Town Hall at 4 West Second St.

The dates and times for early voting at any of the 28 locations in Suffolk County are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 28: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Can’t make it to vote early? Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, registered voters must report to their regular polling location. Find out where to vote on Election Day here.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, registered voters must report to their regular polling location.