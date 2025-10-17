Tucker seniors spruce up Breakwater Beach in Mattituck

A dozen Mattituck students took to the beach in the annual Mattituck Senior Service. (Credit: courtesy photo)

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, a dozen Mattituck High School seniors left their classrooms behind and hit the beach, swapping out Chromebooks for gloves and buckets.

As part of Mattituck High School’s annual Senior Service Day, and with the assistance of members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, teacher Al Capolongo and Kris Melvin of Turtleback Conservation Center, students worked together to remove 87.7 pounds of smaller marine debris in buckets. Large items also cleaned up included a tire, a broken wooden ladder, a long rubber hose and a braced wood form weighing 100 pounds.

Mattituck seniors David Fohrkolb, Luke Mauro, Kate Oliver, Page Kellershon, Holly Reventlow, Jay Chen, Jack Sheppard, Ben Hutchinson, Colin Heeg, Greyson Gunder, Jake Hutchinson and Brian Lynch built this human-sized osprey nest sculpture from driftwood collected off Breakwater Beach. (Credit: courtesy photo)

The total weight of marine debris removed off Breakwater Beach reached an estimated 250 pounds. The Mattituck Park District also got involved, supplying donuts and coffee to the volunteers.

Off the beach, other Mattituck senior students participated in the event at organizations throughout the community. Some got their hands dirty at Sang Lee Farms, with Group for the East End, at CAST and the Southold Town Animal Shelter, while others served inside classrooms and at the public library.

The school posted a slideshow of all the participants and organizations on the Mattituck Junior-Senior High School website.

“Their efforts reflect our district’s mission of service, civic engagement, and community partnership. Through this work, students developed leadership, teamwork, and empathy while strengthening connections that extend beyond the classroom,” the post states.