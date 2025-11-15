Blotter: More cars rummaged through, with potential suspect

In the previous week, Southold Town police responded to the following incidents:

Southold police received two reports Nov. 4 of unknown individuals rummaging through vehicles this week. In Mattituck, one resident reported intrusion into three vehicles at a single address, in which a Capital One credit card, a pair of Beats headphones and prescription-strength Ibuprofen was stolen. Video footage obtained from a neighbor showed a middle-aged white man, possibly with a goatee, wearing a hoodie and brown or camo hat, carrying a gray bag or pillowcase while looking into vehicles in the area. According to police, he fit the description of a suspect in prior larcenies. Detectives are investigating. In another incident, a Peconic man reported his vehicle ransacked and $80 in cash removed. No video footage was available.

Other larcenies occurred Nov. 6, when a black e-bike belonging to an employee of Greenport High School was stolen from the school parking lot, where it had been locked down; and Nov. 7, when a Southold woman reported that her purse was stolen from a shelf during a tag sale in Cutchogue.

On Nov. 4, police were advised of a possible assault of an employee at the Gulf gas station in Mattituck. Upon arrival, police observed a man matching the caller’s description exit the station’s convenience store, and identified him as Aaron Hallock, 49, of Jamesport. He told officers he’d said something to the employee about his religion that had offended him. The employee said Mr. Hallock was acting irrationally and had grabbed him by the neck and pushed him against a plexiglass window. He declined to press charges. During a police interview, Mr. Hallock allegedly continued to act irrationally and make inappropriate comments, including saying, “Let’s do this ass to mouth,” to a female officer. Despite warnings, Mr. Hallock continued to get into officers’ “personal space,” and then punched a detective in the arm with a closed fist. He was arrested, processed at headquarters and then transported to Stony Brook CPEP.

Police were alerted Nov. 9 to a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of CR 48. They executed a traffic stop, during which the driver was identified as Steven Talay, 65, of Ossining, N.Y. Mr. Talay was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the scene, arrested and transported for processing at police headquarters, where he was held overnight for arraignment.

Police were advised of a motor vehicle accident resulting in personal injury on Front Street in Greenport on Nov. 9. Responding officers identified the driver as Kyle Skrezec of Southold, 27, and observed that he allegedly appeared unsteady on his feet and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Mr. Skrezec allegedly performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests, was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.