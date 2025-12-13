Blotter: An alleged DWI, a hit-and-run and trespassing

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, Southold Town Police responded to the following events:

On Monday, Dec. 1, at approximately 2 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a man laying on the ground next to his vehicle at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and Middle Road in Cutchogue. The downed man, identified as Derek Dittko of Manorville, 40, complained that he had “severe pain” after having sustained injuries to his head and hip. While in an ambulance, a paramedic “found a vial of whitish-gray powder” in Mr. Dittko’s pants pocket. When questioned by the police, Mr. Dittko allegedly said that it was fentanyl and admitted to using “a bump” at around midnight that night. Mr. Dittko was placed under arrest for alleged driving while intoxicated and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Cutchogue Fire Department. While being treated, he consented to a blood test. Due to his injuries, he was released on a field ticket. The vial was sent with the results of his blood test for evidence analysis request.

Also on Dec. 1, this time at around 7 a.m., a Southold man called police to report damage to his truck. The caller stated that vehicle, parked northbound on Boisseau Avenue, had been struck by another overnight, resulting in “extensive damage” to the driver’s side mirror. Further investigation found that the vehicle that had hit the caller’s truck had first struck its rear quarter panel before the driver side mirror. The damaging vehicle had left behind its passenger side mirror and a RAM Promaster Emblem in the impact. The caller said that he has surveillance on his property and will check it as soon as he had access to it. An investigation is ongoing with no further leads at this time.

On Friday, Dec. 5, at around 1:30 a.m., a Mattituck man called police to report a man attempting to “gain entry” to vehicles located on his driveway. After a canvass of the area initially yielded no results of the individual in question, K9 units responded to assist with tracking. The unit found Scott Wilcox of Hampton Bays, 56, “laying face down” in the fenced backyard of the caller. The homeowner pursued charges against Mr. Wilcox for trespassing, and Mr. Wilcox was arrested and escorted to Southold Town Police Department for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.