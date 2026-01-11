Editorial: Heroes don’t wear capes

Harry Lewis, a lifelong Greenporter, at Suffolk County Community College where he works as a concierge. (Courtesy Theresa Dereme)

Our annual People of the Year edition recognizes those who make this community truly special. You’ve probably met them — the elected officials, civic leaders, educators, business owners, volunteers and athletes who go above and beyond. Their stories appear in these pages, nominated by you, our readers, and carefully selected by our staff.

Perhaps no one better reflects the spirit of this community than Harry Lewis, the 2025 Person of the Year — or, as Port of Egypt’s Yvonne Lieblein calls him, Greenport’s “Ted Lasso.” Three mornings a week, he makes his way in his wheelchair to the bus stop near the IGA, stopping first at the end of the Bay Avenue dock for a quiet moment. Then it’s off to Suffolk County Community College, where he works as a concierge, greeting students by name. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, Mr. Lewis has never let it slow him down.

Also inspirational is our Sportsperson of the Year Aaron Hubbard, who reminds us that greatness in athletics isn’t always measured by wins or stats. After 14 surgeries and years in a wheelchair, the Greenport High School student now walks to class, manages the football team and plays on the basketball squad. He even scored four points in one game. “Aaron has overcome more than most people can imagine, yet brings unmatched positivity to his teammates every day,” athletic director Brian Toussaint said.

Aaron’s classmate Faith Welch has made her mark by fighting prejudice. The senior won the 2025 Princeton Prize in Race Relations, founding her school’s African American Studies Club and serving as a youth ambassador for Coming to the Table. But it was her testimony last June, after being reported as “suspicious” while waiting outside a grocery store, that showed her resolve. She spoke plainly about the experience and challenged local leaders to do better. For that clarity and courage, Faith is our Community Leader of the Year.

Flip through the pages — or scroll through the links — of our 2025 coverage, and that commitment appears again and again.

James Stahl has spent three decades teaching English at Southold High School, while also mentoring students through debate, journalism and service. Tim Abrams quietly devoted 20 years to maintaining town buildings, parks and beaches. The team at Port of Egypt turned their marina into a hub for philanthropy, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Eastern Long Island Hospital while offering space to artists and nonprofit groups.

Then there’s Anthony Martignetti, whose six-year effort to restore Mattituck’s Old Mill Inn was as much about responsibility as renovation. The project demanded patience and resolve — new pilings, structural work, permits, delays — all while navigating a pandemic and major life changes. The end result is a restored 1820 grist mill, recognized with a Preservation Long Island Award and returned to public use. For seeing it through, Mr. Martignetti is Northforker’s Person of the Year.

This year’s honorees show what dedication looks like. Thirty years in a classroom. Twenty years maintaining town buildings. Six years restoring a historic mill. Speaking up when it’s uncomfortable. Showing up with a smile even when it takes more effort than most of us can imagine.