Police salaries to increase 15% under new contract

Southold Town Police Department headquarters. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Southold police officers will receive a 15% salary increase through 2029 under a contract the Town Board unanimously approved at its Jan. 12 meeting.

The four-year deal with the Police Benevolent Association, retroactive to Jan. 1, provides annual 3.75% salary increases for officers, sergeants and lieutenants — totaling a 15% raise.

Officers hired before 2014 will see their salaries rise to $143,495 this year and $160,251 in 2029. The starting salary for first-year officers jumped to $58,240 from $54,766 in 2024.

Sergeants will earn $168,741 in 2026 and $188,445 in 2029. Lieutenants will make $189,728 in 2026 and $211,883 in 2029. In 2024, sergeant salaries were $158,675 and lieutenant salaries were $178,410.

Roman Wilinski, president of the Southold Town PBA, said he was pleased with the outcome.

“I commend the town. It was one of the fastest contract talks, and I think that both sides did a great job of talking and that it was a fair contract,” Mr. Wilinski said. “And we thank the town and the townspeople for always supporting us.”

Supervisor Al Krupski echoed that sentiment.

“We’re trying to, as every community is, evaluate how we pay our employees,” Mr. Krupski said. “So we’re trying to be fair with everyone, understanding the cost of living increases that everyone is faced with.”