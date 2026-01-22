Sports roundup: Tuckers wrestling shows out on the mats

Mattituck’s Joseph Martocchia battles at 215 lbs. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Wrestling

Jan. 18 — Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wins 3 of 4 at Uniondale Duals

The Tuckers went 3-1 at the event. They defeated Valley Stream, 63-15; Uniondale, 54-24; and Roslyn, 75-6; and lost to Sachem East, 52-23. Including the 50-29 home victory over Port Jefferson on Jan. 15, two wrestlers finished 5-0 during those two meets — Ryder Antonucci (144 pounds) and Joseph Martocchia (215). Colin Heeg (126), who did not participate against the Royals, recorded a 4-0 mark.

Boys basketball

Jan. 17 — Southold 58, Greenport 52

Senior forward Travis Sepenoski scored 27 points and junior forward Kyan Olsen contributed 20 as the Settlers (8-6, 6-4) defeated the host Porters in Suffolk County League VII action. After Greenport took an 11-10 first-quarter lead, Southold outscored its foes, 19-13, in the second period. Junior Troy Meyers paced Greenport with 18 points.

On Jan. 14, Pierson (8-3, 8-1) took control of the game in the opening quarter, jumping to a 21-10 lead en route to a 61-45 home victory in League VII. Olsen led Southold with 16 points. Orion Aubry scored 28 points for Pierson.

Jan. 16 — Bayport-Blue Point 69, Mattituck 54

Despite having four players in double figures, the Class B Tuckers (3-9, 2-5) fell in a League VI game at home to the Class A Phantoms (6-7, 3-4). Senior Tyler Brown led the way with 16 points, followed by sophomore Antonio Sparacio (15), junior Liam Springer (13) and sophomore Connor Searl (10). Bayport also finished with four players in double figures. Declan Schug paced the visitors with 19 points and Chris Gorwitz had 18.

Girls basketball

Jan. 16 — Pierson 53, Greenport/Southold 43

The Whalers (8-4, 5-3) broke open a close game by outscoring the Porters (6-3, 4-3) in the second quarter, 18-11, in a League VII win at home. Junior Emily Manwaring led Greenport with 19 points. Josie Mott scored a game-high 20 points for Pierson, while teammate Molly Wolfson contributed 17.

Jan. 14 — Babylon 46, Mattituck 17

Senior guard Claire McKenzie scored a team-high nine points to move within seven of the 1,000-point career barrier as the Tuckers (2-11, 2-5) lost at the Panthers in League VIII. Morgan Fielder recorded 15 points for Babylon (10-3, 7-0).

Schedule

Jan. 22

Southold boys basketball vs. Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys bowling at Comsewogue/Ward Melville (Lucky Strike-Port Jeff Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 23

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys basketball at Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball at Southampton, 6 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls basketball vs. Southampton, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 24

Mattituck boys track and field at Suffolk County Community College, 10 a.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field at Suffolk Community College, 10 a.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. Bridgehampton, 10 a.m.

Greenport boys basketball vs. Smithtown Christian, 11:45 p.m.

Jan. 25

Mattituck girls track and field at Suffolk County Community College, 10 a.m.

Southold/Greenport girls indoor track and field at Suffolk County Community College, 10 a.m.

Jan. 26

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. Shelter Island, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys basketball at Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls basketball at Babylon, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 27

Mattituck boys basketball vs. Babylon, 6:15 p.m.

Southold/Greenport bowling vs. East Hampton (The All Star), 5 p.m.

Jan. 28