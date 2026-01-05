Year in Review: Greenport ‘Raises Shell’

Meg Dowe of Yennicott Oyster Farm serves at First and South Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

This fall, Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program and Greenport Business Improvement District announced the cancellation of Greenport’s annual Shellabration event in a letter.

“We did not make this decision lightly, and we apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause,” read the statement from CCE Marine Program director Chris Pickerell and village Business Improvement District president Richard Vandenburgh.

Ian Wile and Rosalie Rung of Little Creek Oysters stepped in to preserve Greenport’s oyster tradition with a new village-wide crawl — naming it “Raise Shell” — set to take place the same December weekend that the village typically hosts Shellabration.

The new seafood fest featured an oyster hall at Little Creek Oysters’ studio at 216 Main St., and attracted participating businesses from across the village.

“Raise Shell” was run by Little Creek’s nonprofit arm, The Hold Fast Fund, with event proceeds supporting Cornell’s SPAT program, which encourages community members to become involved in restoring shellfish to local bays.

“We wanted to support SPAT, who supported us when we were getting started,” Mr. Wile said in an interview previewing the event.

Original reporting by Brendan Carpenter and Stephanie Villani