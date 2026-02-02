Southold hikes planning fees for first time in 20 years, clamps down on unpermitted work

Southold Town Planning Board at a Jan. 12 work session. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file photo)

Southold Town will crack down on developers who start work without permits and raise Planning Department fees that haven’t changed in two decades.



In the most significant change, the town will double all fees if developers clear land, grade, excavate, install drainage or utilities, or begin infrastructure work before submitting an application to the Planning Department.



Planning Director Heather Lanza said the doubled fees would serve as a “disincentive” for developers who ask for forgiveness rather than permission.

“Some of the [fees] haven’t been reviewed in 18 to 20 years, so it was time to take a look at those and also to be sure that anyone applying for plans would understand the requirements in terms of clearing lots and starting work prior to approvals,” said Councilwoman Anne Smith.

The five-member Town Board unanimously approved the fee increases, which go into effect immediately, at its Jan. 27 meeting.

New site plan applications increased to $750, with an additional $750 per additional acre of disturbance and 50 cents per each gross square foot of proposed construction.

Amended site plan applications increased to $500, plus 50 cents per each gross square foot of proposed construction in excess of the previously approved plan.

Agricultural site plan applications, except those for wineries, were increased to $500.

New site applications for commercial solar energy production increased to $3,300, and amended site plans for commercial solar energy were increased to $2,200.

Planning Board special exception fees were set consistent with the rate for Zoning Board of Appeals special exceptions: $2,500 for residential zones and $2,400 for non-residential zones.

Standard subdivision fees were increased to $1,500 for a sketch plat, $1,500 for a preliminary plat with an additional $1,000 per each proposed buildable lot, $750 for final plat, and $375 for extension or reissue of approval.

Ms. Lanza noted that extension approvals can be burdensome to schedule with the Planning Board, as they take attention away from other applications.

Conservation subdivision sketch plats were increased to $750 per sketch plat with an additional $500 per each proposed buildable lot. Final conservation subdivision plats were set at $750. Creation of a lot within an Open Development Area map will be $500 for each lot created, and extension or reissue of approval will be $150.

Resubdivisions fees were set at $1,000, with extension or reissue of approvals costing $150. Revegation plan reviews were increased to $2,000.

“They do take a lot of work,” Ms. Lanza said of the resubdivisions. “I do think that merits increase.”