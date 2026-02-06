Silversmith’s Corner summer concert series changes leadership

Longtime president of the Silversmith’s Corner Concert Series in Southold Bob Blank has passed the baton to Darlene ‘Darcey’ Fulda for this year’s program. (Courtesy Bob Blank)

Toe-tapping, sunset-indulging crowds flock to Silversmith’s Corner in Southold every summer to enjoy the music of the East End.

The free Wednesday night concert series, led for the last decade by local musician Bob Blank, has grown to draw a loyal fan base equipped with lawn chairs and picnic blankets throughout the years.

Now, as Mr. Blank rounds the corner to 85, he’s decided to pass the baton for the nonprofit series to fellow musician and Southold resident Darlene “Darcey” Fulda.

Ms. Fulda, who has been singing at the series for the past eight years with her band, Darcey & The Jazz Edge, will take over as president beginning with the 2026 season.

Concert goers wait for the show to start. (Courtesy Bob Blank)

When Mr. Blank took over the program in 2016, he said he was shocked that the program had a small audience and showcased some “less-than-professional performers.” He used his experience and connections as a local musician himself to book professional musicians and paid them for their performances.

Through fundraising efforts and contributions of his own, Mr. Blank was able to bring a higher caliber of performance to the free community concert series.

“It’s electric in a way where everyone’s getting ready to hear a performance,” Ms. Fulda said of the concerts. “They’re relaxing, but when the music gets going, then there’s the toe-tapping [and] the singing along.”

Bob Blank and Darcey Fulda at the last concert of the 2025 Silversmith’s Corner Concert Series in Southold. (Courtesy Darcey Fulda)

Ms. Fulda has lived in Southold for the last 23 years and has a long history of performing on the East End. She has sung professionally since she was 19 years old, specializing in jazz vocalese. For a period of time, Ms. Fulda even ran a singing telegram businesses, calling people’s loved ones to serenade them over the phone.

She also worked as a Music Together teacher for children up to 5 years old on the North Fork, where she met a lot of the local community.

When Mr. Blank asked her to take over the program, Ms. Fulda felt it was a good way to keep her in the music.

“Music basically was my whole life so far and continues to be,” she said.

While Ms. Fulda looks forward to leading the series, she commended Mr. Blank for his efforts to better the program.

“He brought that program to where there are some great crowds there Wednesday nights,” Ms. Fulda said.

Mr. Blank told The Suffolk Times he plans to attend the series and help out in any way he can.

“I’m not sorry that I [stepped down], but I think I will miss doing it a little bit,” he said.

Acts with aspirations of performing at Silversmith’s Corner have already begun sending their tapes and CDs for consideration for next year’s performance schedule, Ms. Fulda told The Suffolk Times.

The lineup for this year’s series includes Fiddlers Green, Dennis Raffelock Quartet, Real East End Brass, Darcey & The Jazz Edge, Eastbound Freight, Mudflats String Band, Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, The HooDoo Loungers, and Mighty Ramon and The Phantoms of Soul.

For information about the 2026 series, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/summershowcaseconcerts.