Sports roundup: Greenport girls hoops owns the hardwood

Junior Emily Manwaring scored 12 points against Port Jefferson. (Bill Landon file photo)

Girls basketball

Jan. 30 — Greenport 56, Port Jefferson 24

Eighth-grade guard Lyla Zablotny paced the Porters (9-5, 7-5) with 14 points as the visitors grabbed a 15-5 first-quarter advantage in a League VII game. Junior Emily Manwaring added 12 points and senior guard Francesca Santacroce finished with 11 against the Royals (0-16, 0-10).

Feb. 2 — Smithtown Christian 65, Mattituck 45

Senior forward Claire McKenzie, who is averaging 18.8 ppg (sixth in the county), scored 21 points for the Tuckers (4-14, 4-8) against the Knights (11-5, 9-3) in a League VII encounter. Smithtown rolled to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter.

On Jan. 30, McKenzie tallied 16 points in a 66-46 home defeat to Babylon (15-3, 12-0). Laurel Richards and Sarah Smith finished with 10 points apiece.

Boys basketball

Feb. 2 — Shoreham-Wading River 69, Mattituck 56

Sophomore Connor Searl, who is averaging 17.9 points a game (22nd in the county), paced the Tuckers (5-13, 4-9) with 16 points and senior Tyler Brown and sophomore Antonio Sparacio added 15 points apiece in a League VI loss on the road. James Cook led the Wildcats (16-3, 10-3) with 18 points.

Searl pumped in a season-high 30 points to power the Tuckers to a 70-42 win over Port Jefferson (2-16, 0-12). Oakley Carr-Smith added 19 points. Mattituck outscored the Royals in the first quarter, 17-3, and never looked back.

On Jan. 31, Searl connected for 23 points in a 67-54 loss at Elwood-John Glenn (11-8, 9-5). Carr-Smith contributed 19 points.

Jan. 30 — Southold 65, Our Savior New American 26

Junior forward Kyan Olsen, who averages 18 points per game (21st in the county), pumped in 18 points and CJ Bailey added 11 as the Settlers (13-6, 11-4) extended their winning streak to three games, on the road in League VII. They rolled to a 21-9 first-quarter advantage and enjoyed a 38-14 halftime lead.

Olsen recorded a game-high 30 points as Southold overcame a 20-13 first-quarter deficit to register a 64-61 overtime victory over St. Pius V (0-7, 0-7) at home on Jan. 28. Senior forward Travis Sepenoski contributed 15 points and Bailey added 14.

Jan. 31 — Bridgehampton 79, Greenport 25

The Porters found themselves with a 21-2 deficit after the opening period, en route to a League VII road loss. Noah Foster led Greenport (5-8, 4-5) with eight points. Junior forward Troy Myers, who is averaging 20.3 ppg (10th in the county), added five points.

Bowling

Feb. 3 — Southold/Greenport reaches county finals again

For the second consecutive season, the Settlers booked a spot in the Suffolk County tournament. They finished third in the wild card tournament at AMF Babylon Lanes in Babylon on Feb. 3.

First-year bowler Jeffrey Heidtmann led the way with a 600 series. Captain Evan Czartosieski rolled a 588 series and Greenport senior John Harvey bowled a 221 in his final game.

“I’m very proud of the way the boys bowled at the wild card tournament to secure us a spot at counties this year,” head coach Greg Fothergill said. “They came in focused, on a mission, and accomplished it! I couldn’t be more proud. I would like to give a special shout-out to coach Chris Turbush for all the time he has put in and helped with the team as well.”

The Settlers will compete in the Section XI team championship at AMF Babylon Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 9 a.m.

Boys track and field

Feb. 1 — Southold’s Duffy takes 5th in 3200

Southold’s Ryan Duffy finished in sixth place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 23.74 seconds at the Suffolk County small school championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. Mattituck’s Marlowe Collamore finished ninth in 10:44.13. In another 3200 race, Mattituck’s E.Daniel Galvez won in 11:12.14.

The Settlers’ Michael Garret finished sixth in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, one inch. Teammate Liam O’Neil finished eighth in the 600-meter race in 1:30.92 and 20th in the long jump in 16-17.25. Bryan Moran took 14th in the triple jump (34-11.5).

Schedule

Feb. 5

Mattituck girls basketball at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys basketball at Pierson, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 6

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling in quad meet at Shoreham-Wading River, 5 p.m.

Mattituck girls and boys indoor track at St. Anthony’s, 6:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball vs. Center Moriches, 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 7

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Greenport/Southold, 10 a.m.

Southold/Greenport boys bowling at Suffolk County championships at AMF Babylon Lances (Babylon)

Feb. 9

Mattituck boys and girls at New York State track and field qualifying meet at Suffolk County Community College (Brentwood), 5 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls at New York State track and field qualifying meet at Suffolk County Community College (Brentwood), 5 p.m.

Feb. 10