Blotter: Mattituck man charged with DWI in Laurel

A Mattituck man was caught driving drunk after he was pulled over by an off-duty town police officer in Laurel last Thursday afternoon, Southold police said.

Gary Krogman, 55, was reportedly seen driving erratically on Peconic Bay Boulevard and Bray Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The off-duty cop pulled Mr. Krogman over and found open containers of alcohol in his vehicle, officials said.

Mr. Krogman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, after failing sobriety tests at the scene, officials said.

• An identity thief withdrew $800 from a Southold man’s debit card, according to a police report filed Friday.

The victim said he was notified by his bank that someone withdrew $400 from his account on two separate days, police said. He believes his account was vulnerable due to a “security breach at the bank,” the report states. The man said his money will be reimbursed and that he just wanted the incident documented, police said.

• A sign at a Mattituck vineyard was vandalized with graffiti last Wednesday night, police said.

An owner at Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard said someone defaced the $150 sign with tags, according to a police report. Police said black paint was used and listed several of the names scrawled on the sign, including “Verton,” “Ray” and “other designs.” No arrests were reported.

• A Greenport man stole an empty beer keg from a Greenport restaurant and tried to sell it for scrap, according to a police report.

The man was stopped for a traffic violation on Third Street around 1 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. The cop spotted the keg, worth $30, and discovered it had been taken from American Beech restaurant, according to the report.

The driver admitted he had tried to scrap the keg at a nearby recycling center, but they wouldn’t accept it, police said. No charges were reported.

• Police were called to the railroad tracks near Love Lane in Mattituck after someone spotted youths putting items on the tracks.

According to a police report, two officers went to the area and spotted the items, which weren’t detailed in the report, but couldn’t locate the suspects. The officers removed the items and called MTA officials to ensure the track wasn’t damaged, officials said.

• A teak furniture set worth $4,000 was stolen from a New Suffolk home, according to a police report filed last Monday.

A caretaker at the Jackson Street property said someone took a 14-foot-long table and 12 chairs that had been stored next to the garage. The property’s owner is reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the thief, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

