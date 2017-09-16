Blotter: Unlicensed Long Beach woman charged with DWI

An unlicensed Long Beach woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge in Greenport, according to a Southold police report.

Ava Anne Mastrorocco, 21, was charged with driving while intoxicated and having a revoked license, police said.

• Southold Town bay constables performed extra patrols of town beaches regarding town code and environmental law enforcement over the weekend, police said. A total of 51 summonses were issued, officials said.

• A Greenport man reported over $5,000 of tuna fishing equipment stolen from his boat docked in Greenport Sept. 3 around 11:30 a.m., police said.

• A Greenport man reported his son’s ride-on Power Wheels car and bicycle helmet were stolen from outside of his home last Monday around 4 p.m., police said. The stolen property was valued at $375, the report states.

• An Orient man reported that an unknown person dropped off six potted plants in different locations in his yard last Tuesday, police said. Police officers spoke to neighbors, who said the plants were not theirs, the report states. The plants were taken into possession by the police officers around 8 a.m. until an owner is located, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

