Blotter: Greenport man caught looking into window of Second Street home

A Greenport man was arrested last Thursday for criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, according to a Southold police report.

Police responded to a call around 5:50 p.m. when someone reported a man trespassing and looking into the window of a residence on Second Street in Greenport, officials said. Stanley Lawrence, 49, was located near the scene and was arrested, the report states.

• Lorraine Labecki, 48, of West Islip was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday around 8 p.m. on Route 25 in Southold, according to Southold Town police.

• Jeanine Velazquez, 40, of Shelter Island was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs last Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. on Route 25 in Cutchogue, police said. She was stopped for speeding through a school zone. Police said she was found to be impaired by Suboxone and other prescription medications.

• A Peconic man called police when he observed two dirt bikes being driven on Henrys Lane in Peconic around noon Friday, police said. Before police arrived, both dirt bikes were put into the back of a pickup truck and driven away and police were unable to locate the vehicle, the report states.

• A Cutchogue woman called police when she realized over $60,000 was gone from her bank account last Monday, police said. She was advised to treat it as identity theft and fill out the proper forms, police said.

• A Jamesport woman reported $816 stolen from her office in Southold Friday, police said. She added that some of the $20 bills were replaced as $1 bills to make it look like the same amount of money, the report states. Several people have keys or access to the room, officials said.

• A Greenport man’s car was damaged on Saturday around 10 p.m. when it was parked under a utility pole on First Street and a Christmas decoration fell on its roof, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

