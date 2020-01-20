The 20 most read Suffolk Times stories of 2019

As the Suffolk Times recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2019.

1. Update: Suicidal man fatally shot by police, ending standoff in Greenport

2. Shark swims right up to shore in Mattituck Friday afternoon

3. Update: Additional charges expected after fatal boating crash

4. Southold Town races too close to call on Election Day

5. Greenport girl, 10, killed in crash at Route 48 and Chapel Lane

6. Prosecutor: Mattituck man took suboxone prior to fatal hit-and-run; homicide charge likely

7. Michael Maroni, chef known for his famous meatballs, dies at 57

8. UPDATE: Two dead in plane crash identified

9. One fire chief suspended, another resigns following PESH evaluation

10. Kelley Blanchard, 27, remembered as vibrant woman who always helped others

11. Drowning victim remembered as fitness enthusiast who lived to help others

12. Fire damages storage building at Braun Seafood in Cutchogue; market reopens before noon

13. Claudio’s Waterfront submits documentation to comply with village

14. Piecing together clues from last week’s car race across the North Fork

15. Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant film HBO limited series ‘The Undoing’ in East Marion

16. New ABC series with Southold police chief as main character premieres Tuesday

17. Update: Michelangelo in Mattituck reopens after being seized

18. Bill Claudio, former co-owner of iconic Greenport restaurant, dies at 81

19. A secret kept hidden: New details emerge on who knew where Louise Pietrewicz was buried

20. Loved ones seek answers after man dies falling from car on Fishers Island

Caption: Actress Nicole Kidman carried an umbrella as she ducked into a car on the set of “The Undoing.” (Credit: Cyndi Zaweski)

