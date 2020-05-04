Strawberry festival canceled, school budget votes set

The 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck, poses with her aunt — former Little Ms. Mattituck, Karen Yacono of Mattituck. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 4.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Strawberry Festival canceled, but organizers want to keep traditions alive

Osprey on road to recovery after wind blows it into passing LIRR train in Greenport

School budget votes will be held via mail on June 9

Police investigating car crash as portion of Route 48 closed in Southold

Q&A: Southold police chief discusses COVID-19

Q&A: Riverhead Police Chief speaks about the coronavirus crisis

Hospitals duel with dance videos to relieve the tension

NORTHFORKER

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Orient Point County Park

Kids’ advice for making the most of social distancing on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.