School budget deadline extended, graduation ceremonies will be allowed

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 8.

Absentee ballot deadline extended to June 16 for school budget votes

Officials eyeing late summer graduation ceremonies

Lottery is open for affordable housing at Vineyard View in Greenport

Houses of worship can reopen to 25% occupancy in Phase 2

Local agencies concerned about unreported domestic violence cases during pandemic

Democratic candidates for State Assembly discuss health care, school funding, immigration and more in online debate

Southold Police Chief Flatley: ‘I cannot comprehend’ the death of George Floyd

Riverhead Water District proposes rate increase to fund repairs to water tanks, facilities

These North Fork restaurants are preparing to feature outdoor dining

At a time when takeout reigns supreme, staffers talk about picks for meals-to-go

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: South Jamesport Beach

What’s in Season on the North Fork: Rhubarb

Expect sunny skies today with high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.