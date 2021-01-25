Suffolk County closes deals to preserve farmland, high-risk school sports returning

A parcel of land off Sound Avenue that will be preserved. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk County closes on two deals to purchase farmland, preserve open space in Riverhead

NYS gives thumbs up to high-risk sports, which can begin activity Feb. 1 with approval of health authorities

Town Board approves change of zone for Southold affordable housing

Trustee says village must think ‘outside the box’ to address housing concerns

After spending 10 years working in sales, she opted to start anew and head back to school

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Winter Track: Undrus helps SWR to winning start

Committee hears ways to improve police at second listening session

NORTHFORKER

Take a peek at the 10 most expensive homes sold on the North Fork last year

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon in downtown Southold

Booze Bites: Creamy mac and cheese with North Fork Brewing Company’s Dark Side of the Maple

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27. There’s a chance of snow on Tuesday.