Peconic Landing breaks ground on latest expansion, Fire breaks out at Founders Village in Southold
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 4:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Center for Well Being at Peconic Landing to bring expanded health care to East End
Fire reported inside unit at Founders Village in Southold
State database on school COVID cases shows positive signs one month into new year
Dozens of letters criticize the hotel and restaurant plan for Enclaves in Southold
More complaints lodged against Harbes; SLA does not accept settlement offer
A true crime North-Fork based podcast is born at Stony Brook Southampton
Peggy Murphy, longtime volunteer with Southold Historical Museum, retires
Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch renovates house on campus, dedicates it to longtime volunteers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Southampton, Riverhead, both vie for $20M grant
Police: small plane crashed in Riverhead; pilot sustains minor injuries
Riverhead Town’s proposed $60.3M budget decreases tax levy
Residents urge board to remove cars at EPCAL, raise concerns about potential groundwater contamination
Andrew McMorris Foundation hosts gala at Suffolk Theater: Photos
Football: On final play, Blue Waves come up just short against Brentwood
NORTHFORKER
This season’s batch of North Fork craft beers is anything but basic
Shop Local: It’s time to get cozy with help from Tea & Tchotchkes
The top date spots on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.