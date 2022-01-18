#BettyWhiteChallenge raises money for local shelters, HPC approves repairs for affordable housing
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
#BettyWhiteChallenge rakes in thousands for local shelters
Historic Preservation Commission approves repairs for affordable housing
Greenport Schools ‘will never be the same,’ following passing of beloved teacher
Moderate flooding reported across the North Fork as high tide passes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wrestling: Two SWR wrestlers surpass century mark
4-year-old girl dies following Thursday’s crash in Flanders
Police searching for gray Jeep Cherokee in fatal hit and run
Photos: Storm brings moderate flooding to Riverhead Town
NORTHFORKER
North Fork fitness pros on how to get — and stay — fit in winter
Shelter Island Dream Home: Ram Island mid-century modern with endless views of Gardiner’s Bay
WEATHER
It will be cold and windy today with sunny skies and a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph and clouds will increase this evening with a low tonight of 17.