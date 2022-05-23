‘Decked Out’ event will raise money for skate park repairs,  North Fork students earn Teeny Award nominations

Penny at the Greenport Skate Park earlier this month. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 23, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Decked Out’ event will raise money for repairs at the Greenport skate park

North Fork students earn Teeny Award nominations

Peconic Landing, in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine, opens expanded Center for Well-Being

Baseball: Pierson ends Southold’s season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Bell Town history recognized in Aquebogue

Police seek three individuals who stole $3K in merchandise from Riverhead Target

Judge’s ruling upholds noise limit violation at Dimon Estate

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Bud break at Jason’s Vineyard

Celebrate Pride month at these North Fork events

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.