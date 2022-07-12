Daily Update: Bank seeks to add drive-thru, Blue-green algae detected in lake 

Blue-green algae was confirmed in Marion Lake. (Credit: Google Maps)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Bank of America seeks Planning Board approval for drive-thru ATM

Blue-green algae detected in Marion Lake, county health department says

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Seeking tax incentives, representatives of 48 Kroemer LLC pitch project benefits to Riverhead IDA

Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

Riverhead Raceway: 15 years later, Bertuccio returns to victory lane

NORTHFORKER

Fez & Ivy expands footprint in Southold

The Candlelite Inn is a gracious beauty on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. as clouds move in for the evening and the low tonight will be around 69.