Spotted lanternfly poses threat to East End vineyards, Police urge residents to lock cars after string of vehicle thefts

The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to vineyards, officials say. (Credit: Richard Gardner/Bugwood.org)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, continues to pose threat to East End vineyards

After string of vehicle thefts, police urge residents to lock their cars

Sound & Skate Festival in Greenport showcases artists, high-flying performances

Southold opens Peconic Lane cooling center as heat advisory continues

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Raceway: Slepian triumphs; 170 cars pack pits

Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory continues

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Miriam Foster & Grayson Murphy

North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 73.