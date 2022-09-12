Peconic Community School to purchase Sacred Heart campus, New sunscreen dispensers at Southold parks and beaches
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Community School to purchase Sacred Heart campus in Cutchogue
Partnership with Mollie’s Fund brings new sunscreen dispensers to Southold parks and beaches
Greenport brothers found in possession of cocaine, heroin plead not guilty at arraignment
Town Hall Notes: Southold Town creates Housing Advisory Board in advance of November vote
Football: No first downs, no points, no win for Porters
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Public hearing set for Oct. 4 on town’s marijuana regulations
As SCWA urges East End residents to cut back water use, Riverhead Water District says its holding up well
Football: It’s a Funn day, with career-high 5 TDs
Third-party billing for ambulance corps bringing is less money than originally planned
Town Board tables resolution to authorize agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation
Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for attacking hospital security guard
Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calverton crash
NORTHFORKER
The farm-to-food-pantry movement; how the North Fork is addressing food insecurity
Farm Stand to Plate: The last of summer’s tomato tart
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve
Hallockville to host 41st Annual Country Fair & Craft Show next weekend
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
WEATHER
Expect showers throughout the day today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.