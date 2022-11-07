Daily Update: Voter’s guide to Election Day, Greenport boys soccer team advances to state semifinal
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Voter’s Guide 2022: Candidates, endorsements, polling places
Housing advisory board presents ideas
Boys Soccer: Greenport advances to state semifinal with 5-2 win in Southeast Regional
With space tight at shelter, North Fork Animal Welfare League encourages residents to consider adopting or fostering
Police Blotter: Investigation ongoing after Laurel woman scammed out of $26,000
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Board passes measure to establish guidelines for marijuana in Riverhead Town
Girls Soccer: MacArthur goalkeeper’s tough saves help end SWR’s season in Long Island final
Police Blotters: Unemployment scam reported, Flanders man arrested for DWI
Football: In battle of run vs. pass, it’s the Panthers’ running game that ends SWR’s season
Highway superintendent says loose leaves won’t be picked up until town comes up with $219K
NORTHFORKER
Encanto Crêpes & Cafe to open in Greenport
Where to dine on the North Fork on Thanksgiving Day
One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor
Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more
What’s for sale on the North Fork in East Marion
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain throughout the morning and the low tonight will be around 43.