Daily Update: Voter’s guide to Election Day, Greenport boys soccer team advances to state semifinal

Jamie Choy (#6) salutes the crowd as the Porters celebrate their 5-2 win Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Voter’s Guide 2022: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

Housing advisory board presents ideas

Boys Soccer: Greenport advances to state semifinal with 5-2 win in Southeast Regional

With space tight at shelter, North Fork Animal Welfare League encourages residents to consider adopting or fostering

Police Blotter: Investigation ongoing after Laurel woman scammed out of $26,000

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Board passes measure to establish guidelines for marijuana in Riverhead Town

Girls Soccer: MacArthur goalkeeper’s tough saves help end SWR’s season in Long Island final

Police Blotters: Unemployment scam reported, Flanders man arrested for DWI

Football: In battle of run vs. pass, it’s the Panthers’ running game that ends SWR’s season

Highway superintendent says loose leaves won’t be picked up until town comes up with $219K

NORTHFORKER

Encanto Crêpes & Cafe to open in Greenport

Welcome to ‘The Bungalow’

Where to dine on the North Fork on Thanksgiving Day

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor

Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more

What’s for sale on the North Fork in East Marion

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain throughout the morning and the low tonight will be around 43.