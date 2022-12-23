Southold Blotter: Police respond to disturbance at Greenport thrift store

Southold police responded to the Opportunity Shop in Greenport Dec. 12 after a report of a man refusing to leave the premises. There, officers arrived found a man who, a report states, was “intoxicated and incoherent.” The man was transported by police to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

• On Dec. 12, police received a report of a man being disruptive at Sophie’s Restaurant in Southold. Responding officers observed the man screaming obscenities at staff and patrons. The man initially refused to leave and ignored police instructions to stop screaming expletives. At the owner‘s request, officers removed the man from the restaurant. He told police he was upset because no one there would transport him and his mobility scooter to the train station. Upon leaving Sophie’s, the man continued to shout obscenities and displayed the middle fingers of both hands. Officers took him to the station in Southold and waited for the westbound train, which the man boarded.

• Police responded Dec. 13 to a reported disturbance at an apartment complex in Southold. The officer was told that one resident was banging on the window of a door and yelling that she wanted her cigarettes. The officer was told the woman was allowed only one cigarette a day per doctor’s orders and that she had not yet received her daily medication. The woman was given her medicine and told to return to her room.

• An employee at CVS in Mattituck told police Dec. 13 that an unknown woman was seen in the store bathroom inhaling what a police report described as “Dust Off [compressed] gas dusters.” When police arrived, the woman in the bathroom said she had left the items on the shelf and did not bring any into the bathroom. The items were found inside the woman’s jacket when an officer frisked her. A larceny affidavit and a notice of trespass were signed by the store owner. No other information was provided.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.