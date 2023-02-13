Daily Update: Mattituck student launches Girls Who Code club, New local music series to debut at The Suffolk

Lina Cubie leads a meeting of the Girls Who Code club that gathers weekly at Mattituck-Laurel Library. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck junior launches Girls Who Code club at library

The Suffolk partners with nonprofit for Long Island original music series

Basketball: Postseason begins for four area teams

Firefighters make quick work of car fire on Main Road in Mattituck

Southold Blotter: Police investigating theft at Greenport pharmacy, Criminal mischief reported at Laurel preserve

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Boy Scout builds bat houses along Greenway Trail for Eagle project

Editorial: Should a politician dictate what is and isn’t our history?

Police: Sanitation worker airlifted after serious injury in Jamesport

Cops: Teen from the Bronx charged after being caught driving stolen car in Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Thiele rejects MTA payroll tax hike proposal

The dog doctor will see you now: Hospital reinstates pet therapy

NORTHFORKER

This Old Place: Explore the oldest public building on the East End at Jamesport Meeting House

Shop Local: North Fork Apothecary is your one-stop shop for wellness, beauty and luxe goods

One Minute on the North Fork: Winter morning at South Jamesport Beach

What’s for sale on the North Fork with gorgeous natural lighting

SOUTHFORKER

6 Hamptons Flower Shops to Find the Perfect Valentine’s Day Bouquet

In “Unbossed & Unbowed,” writer and actor Ingrid Griffith brings Shirley Chisholm to life

Southforker Stories: These South Fork food pantries feed your neighbors—how you can help

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.

