Daily Update: Photos from Cutchogue’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Stella Prince recognized as official lighthouse keeper
Here are the headlines for Monday, March 13, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at annual parade in Cutchogue
After 120 years, Stella Prince gets her rightful place on the Coast Guard’s official list of lighthouse keepers
Southold Blotter: 77-year-old Greenport man arrested for DWI had open bottle of vodka in his car
Editorial: It will take a mammoth effort to fix this political mess
Column: Changes to baseball? Do not get me started
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Central School District hires consulting firm to implement transportation ‘overhaul’
Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Repair or demolish town-owned house — Either way, tenants must go
Young Island students making — and changing — history: Manor history project for 5th graders
NORTHFORKER
A love letter to the land and sea: How artists find inspiration on the East End
Campers Curbside is the North Fork’s newest mobile caterer
One Minute on the North Fork: Golden hour at Husing Pond Preserve
It’s time to sign up for a CSA. Here are six to check out on the North Fork this year
The List: Fill your crates with records from these local shops
SOUTHFORKER
Seeds for sowing at East Hampton Library
Southforker Stories: Art for all at Sag Harbor’s The Church
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move into the area after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 41 with wind gusts as high as 38 mph.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.