Signs for new suicide prevention hotline ‘988’ to be installed at Southold beach

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Southold High School alum Luca Sirico will install 988 signs to spread mental health awareness throughout Southold Town. (Courtesy photo)

A new sign is going up at town beach in Southold on Saturday, Sept. 27, to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

The placard, displaying the new 988 suicide prevention hotline, is intended to remind anyone in need that help is just a phone call or text away.

“Secluded areas are oftentimes where people go when they’re in dark spots, and having that sign to look up to and seeing that they are not alone and that there is hope is kind of our goal in this whole thing,” Southold Police Department Sgt. Andrew Garcia said.

The installation is being spearheaded by Southold High School ‘25 graduate Luca Sirico, local charity Ryan’s Team and the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association.

Sgt. Garcia said the Eagle Scout initiative aims to let community members know that “there is help out there.”

“Hope has a new number,” the dark blue metal signs read, directing those in need to call the national suicide and crisis hotline number, 988. The signs will also have the Boy Scout, Ryan’s Team and PBA logos.

The “988” Lifeline offers free one-on-one call, text, chat and deaf or hard of hearing resources for those in crisis. The 988 line transitioned from the previous 10-digit suicide prevention hotline in July 2022. That number, 800-273-8255, will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, according to the 988 website.

Ryan’s Team was formed by Katie Oliver after her brother, 16-year-old Ryan Oliver, died in January 2021. The organization promotes awareness around mental health issues.

Michael Oliver, Ryan’s father, said he thought the project was “fantastic” when he first heard about it through fellow Mattituck Fire Department member Mr. Garcia.

“It’s refreshing and reassuring that kids out there are starting to talk about it. The stigma is starting to fade away, and it’s becoming more commonplace to talk about positive mental health,” Mr. Oliver told The Suffolk Times in a previous interview. “Our goal is to save as many people as possible.”

Luca and fellow community members will begin the sign installations at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 a.m. Twenty signs will be installed at locations throughout town.

Mike Sirico, Luca’s father, hopes the initiative can continue for years to come, with more signs installed to promote suicide prevention throughout town.