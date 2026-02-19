Sports roundup: North Fork wrestlers earn All-County honors

Mattituck’s Joseph Martocchia (left) wrestles Babylon’s Lucas Norinder in the 215lb weight class.(file photo)

Wrestling

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestler Joseph Martocchia finished second in the 215-pound class at the Suffolk County Division II championships at Shoreham-Wading River on Friday, Feb. 13.

Martocchia was unable to finish his match due to an injury, losing by default to Babylon’s Lucas Norinder. He qualified for the state wrestling championships at MVP Arena in Albany on Feb. 27 and 28.

In the semifinals, Martocchia pinned Aras Buz (John Glenn) in 39 seconds.

Three other Tucker wrestlers finished third in their respective weight classes to earn All-County honors. They were:

Kevin Collins (110), who defeated Erik Shapiro (Kings Park) via a major decision at 11-0.

Ryder Antonucci (150), who edged past Caleb Delgado (Center Moriches), 12-11.

Jack Buonaiuto (157), who pinned Daniel Jerome (Shoreham-Wading River) in three minutes and 32 seconds.

Two Mattituck wrestlers finished in fifth place:

Colin Heeg (118) pinned Logan David (Bayport-Blue Point) in 60 seconds.

Adrian Felakos (190) pinned Joseph Parendo (Babylon) in 71 seconds.

Elliott Sirico (132) and Kai Bossen (138) took sixth place. In his fifth-place match, Sirico lost to Brett Winslow (Miller Place) in a major decision, 13-2, and Bossen lost by a technical fall, 22-6.

Mattituck (143) finished in fifth place as Miller Place (293.5) captured the Division II crown.

Girls Basketball

McKenzie tops the list

Mattituck senior forward Claire McKenzie finished fourth among top county scorers, averaging 19.1 points per game this past season. According to Newsday, McKenzie’s 38 points in a 56-46 victory over Southampton on Jan. 26 were the most by a Suffolk County girls player. That tied for second on Long Island with New Hyde Park’s Maeve Downing. Syosset’s Samantha Schneider led everyone with 45 points.

Senior guard Francesca Santacroce led Greenport/Southold, averaging 11 ppg.

Boys Basketball

Myers leads the way

Greenport junior guard Troy Myers led all North Fork boys players with a 22.1 ppg average, tied for fifth. According to Newsday, Myers’s 44 points in a 76-71 win against Ross on Dec. 15 were the most scored in a Suffolk boys game, and third on Long Island. Valley Stream Central’s Sean O’Neil topped all Long Island players with 51 points against Cold Spring Harbor on Jan. 31.

Mattituck sophomore guard Connor Searl is 16th, averaging 18.7. Tuckers teammate Oakley Carr-Smith, who sank a season-high eight treys in the 69-60 Class B semifinal win at Babylon on Friday, Feb. 13, has recorded 68 triples, which is believed to be the most in the county.

Southold junior forward Kyan Olsen is 20th at 18.

Schedule

March 1

Mattituck vs. Southampton in Suffolk County Class B boys basketball final at St. Joseph’s University, 2 p.m.

Southold vs. Pierson in Suffolk County Class C boys basketball final at St. Joseph’s University, 4 p.m.

March 3