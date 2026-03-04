Community raises $3K for Kelly Pickering’s family at Riverhead clinic

Players, coaches, colleagues and friends who knew Kelly Pickering gathered to fundraise for her family. (Credit: Michael Lewis photo)

When Mattituck High School volleyball coach Kelly Pickering passed away last month, Haley Luzim was unable to pay her respects.

“It was devastating to hear,” she said. “I was on vacation, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to pay my respects at the wake.”

But there are other ways to honor loved ones.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Westhampton resident attended the All In Lacrosse fundraiser at the Hamptons Field House in Riverhead.

Ms. Luzim brought both her daughters, Emma and Abby, who are lacrosse players.

The Luzim family has a strong connection to Pickering. Ms. Luzim’s father, Dennis Case, a former Mattituck H.S. teacher and girls soccer coach, coached Ms. Pickering on the St. Joseph’s University basketball team.

“They were very, very close throughout the last 25 years,” Ms. Luzim said.

The Luzim sisters were among three dozen players who took part in a lacrosse clinic. Each player paid $40 to participate. Slightly more than $3,000 has been raised, with other possible donations in the future, according to Tuckers lacrosse coaches Jeff Hauser and Logan McGinn. All proceeds go to her grieving family.

Ms. Pickering passed away on Feb. 15 at the age of 49.

Gianna Calise was one of the athletes paying respects at the fundraiser. (Credit: Michael Lewis photo)

Coach Pick did not coach Tuckers lacrosse star Gianna Calise, but she still had a profound effect on the senior midfielder’s life.

“She was a very big part of my elementary school childhood,” Gianna said. “She was there for everything that happened throughout my life, from the good times to the bad times. She was always an individual who was there to help with constant love and care. So, it’s definitely sad to see that she has passed.

“When I was younger, there were a few losses, from grandparents to other family members, aunts, uncles,” she continued, “She was there with love and support.”

Most of the attendees were from Mattituck, but Smithtown West and Kings Park High Schools were also represented.

“It definitely shows that the community is willing to support anything that happens here,” said Mattituck lacrosse standout Page Kellershon, who played for Pickering in junior high volleyball. “It’s nice having such a small school and everybody being able to have that community support, especially during such a hard time; and super grateful to have everybody else from all over to come out and show support for such a wonderful woman and family.”

Smithtown West senior lacrosse players, twin sisters Ashlynn and Kaleigh Renkowski, participated.

“I heard about it; such a terrible loss,” Ashlynn said. “I am a volleyball player, so it was very disheartening to hear that. I share my condolences with her family. I know that the All In organization stands for something so much more than lacrosse. I came out all this way from Smithtown to support a great cause.”

The fundraiser was the brainchild of Mr. McGinn and Mr. Hauser.

They wore black shirts that said: “Coach Pick” on the front, and “Leave It Better Than You Found It” on the back.

Jeff Hauser and Logan McGinn organized the event. (Credit: Michael Lewis photo)

Mr. Hauser was Ms. Pickering’s assistant on the volleyball team. He also worked with her for the last three years, coaching junior high volleyball.

“It was a great turnout,” he said. “A good community-based day. A lot of guys, a lot of girls came out for a great cause to support a good member of the Mattituck community that, unfortunately, was lost way too soon. A good way to train, and a good way to raise money for a good cause.”

Hampton Field House owners Jason Mastropierro and Rafael Morais opened their facility for free for the fundraiser.

“We’re all colleagues at Mattituck,” said Mr. Mastropierro, a guidance counselor at the school who knew Ms. Pickering. She was a guidance counselor at Cutchogue East. “Logan came up with the idea. Any way we could bring some funds to help a family, anything. It was a great idea. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Mr. Morais, a former Tuckers girls soccer coach, agreed. “That’s the minimum we can do,” he said. “When the coaches reached out, we didn’t even think twice. We just asked, ‘What day do you want, and how long do you want the place? You come down and use as you please, and let’s try to help the family.’”

Afterwards, Mr. McGinn thanked the girls for attending.

“It just shows for those of you that knew Coach Pickering, the impact that she made, and even the people that have just heard about her, driving out here just because she was such a wonderful person,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a lasting impact on people that she’s made, and even the people that haven’t met her but heard the stories.”

Another fundraiser for the Pickering family is planned for Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m., when the Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club will hold its fifth annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K. All proceeds will go to her family.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/36mmnpby.